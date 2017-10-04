Kenyans react on Twitter after Oliech photo goes viral

Dennis Oliech with former Harambee Stars coach Jacob’ Ghost’ Mulee. Photo/COURTESY

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) on Wednesday came to Harambee Stars legend, Dennis Oliech defence after his photo with former coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee went viral.

The photo posted by Mulee on his Instagram account brought mixed reactions among Kenyans who took to Twitter under hashtag #DennisOliech to express their views.

Oliech, 32, is always remembered by his 83rd super goal against Cape Verde on July 5, 2003 that took Kenya to the 2004 African Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

Oliech, the Betway Kenya ambassador, is the all-time goals scorer for Harambee Stars with 34 goals in 68 appearances.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans;

When Harambee Stars didn’t have cash he chipped in. He’s paved the way for many stars. Respect Dennis Oliech idlers, stick to politics.

I was surprised that anyone could conclude Dennis Oliech was broke because he had unkempt facial hair. I still cannot find the relation

Honestly, Let Dennis Oliech be. His salary does not come from your taxes. So his life is practically none of your business. #BusinessToday

