Kenyans react on Twitter after Oliech photo goes viral

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) on Wednesday came to Harambee Stars legend, Dennis Oliech defence after his photo with former coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee went viral.

The photo posted by Mulee on his Instagram account brought mixed reactions among Kenyans who took to Twitter under hashtag #DennisOliech to express their views.

Oliech, 32, is always remembered by his 83rd super goal against Cape Verde on July 5, 2003 that took Kenya to the 2004 African Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

Oliech, the Betway Kenya ambassador, is the all-time goals scorer for Harambee Stars with 34 goals in 68 appearances.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans;

Dennis Oliech decides not to shave just for a week and everybody calls him poor with headlines of “rags to riches”? Sad! pic.twitter.com/y8JQwCIuqc — MUNGA WA NDIRITU (@DennisMunga_) October 4, 2017

Dennis Oliech is a legend any other stories are null and void. pic.twitter.com/gPLFhE45Yy — OWILY MOSES (@Owily_Moses) October 4, 2017

Dennis Oliech changed football in Kenya. If you don’t know all the facts, it’s better to keep your opinion to yourself. He is a legend. pic.twitter.com/phVnss1TQa — Idah Waringa (@IdahWaringa) October 4, 2017

But…um.. Dennis Oliech didn’t look that bad to me. Sure, he could use a shave. And of course he’s aged. That’s what time does. — Ciru Muriuki ツ (@CiruMuriuki) October 4, 2017

Time is no man’s friends. Dennis is NOT POOR, But he’s aging. He’s and he’ll remain to be our HERO “Dennis Oliech” — Blak Diamond (@eddyobi84) October 4, 2017

For the LOVE of a mother. I stand with Dennis Oliech for standing shoulder high with his mother at the time of NEED, LOVE AND CARE. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) October 4, 2017

When Harambee Stars didn’t have cash he chipped in. He’s paved the way for many stars. Respect Dennis Oliech idlers, stick to politics.

I was surprised that anyone could conclude Dennis Oliech was broke because he had unkempt facial hair. I still cannot find the relation

— African Mafia △ (@katapaltos) October 4, 2017

Honestly, Let Dennis Oliech be. His salary does not come from your taxes. So his life is practically none of your business. #BusinessToday

