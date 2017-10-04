Thierry Henry to tour Kenya in December

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Arsenal great Thierry Henry is scheduled to tour Kenya in December.

As part of the Guinness Made of Black programme, the Kenya Breweries Limited brand will be working with Henry to celebrate the unique passion of African fans and giving Kenyan football fans the chance to meet the legendary Arsenal Centre Forward when he visits Kenya.

Henry is famous for his time at English Premier League Club Arsenal where he was part of the invincible team that won two league titles and three FA Cups as well as leading his team to the 2006 UEFA Champions League Final in his role as captain.

Named Professional Footballers’ Association Players’ Player of the Year twice and the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year three times, Henry enriched the football viewing experience for all fans of the sport.

He will work with Guinness in Kenya and across Africa to shine a light on those who demonstrate their Made of Black spirit.

“I am so excited to be working with a globally renowned brand like Guinness. The Made of Black campaign is something I can really relate to,” Henry who is the Belgium national team assistant coach said.

“This will be my first visit to Kenya and I have heard a lot about the huge passion for football that exists there. I can’t wait to arrive and meet all of the dedicated football fans and hear their stories,” teh 40-year-old celebrated icon added.

While making the announcement, Head of Beer, Kenya Breweries Limited, Janice Kemoli said Henry will leave a mark to many Kenyan football fans.

“We are really excited to be working with such a football legend this year. Henry carved his own path to bring his creative flair to the game, he worked hard to demonstrate and his skill and ability ultimately changing the way the game was played in England and showing that he was truly Made of Black,” she announced.

“He is an inspirational ambassador for our Made of Black campaign,” she added.

Henry enjoyed success with the France national team, winning the 1998 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2000 and 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup.

In October 2007, he surpassed Michel Platini’s record to become France’s top goalscorer. After amassing 123 appearances and 51 goals, Henry retired from international football after the 2010 FIFA World Cup.