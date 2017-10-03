Zoo tackle Homeboyz after being reinstated to KPL

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Having being reinstated back to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) on Tuesday morning by the High Court of Appeal, Zoo Kericho will host high-flying Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday at the Kericho Green Stadium.

Their counterparts Nakumatt FC who were also returned to the top flight league after a two-week temporary suspension, will welcome basement side Muhoroni Youth at the Ruaraka Sports Ground.

The two teams will have two matches to catch up and their reinstatement was immediately impacted by the Kenyan Premier League body who adjusted them back in the fixtures and the league standings as well.

“Yes they are back in the league temporarily as we wait the full ruling of the Court of Appeal. After reading it we will know the composition of the 2018 Kenyan Premier League,” KPL CEO Jack Oguda told Capital Sport on Tuesday.

Nakumatt FC have matches at hand against Western Stima and Tusker FC while Zoo Kericho have theirs against Muhoroni Youth and Nzoia Sugar.

Both Zoo and Nakumatt are above the relegation zone even despite not playing two matches like the rest.

Zoo are placed 14th in the standings with 29 points while Nakumatt occupy 12th spot with 31 points.

The appeal which was filed by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), contested the timeliness of the High Court ruling delivered by Justice John Mativo as well as practicability of the decision which ruled in favour of former federation president; Sam Nyamweya.

A three-judge bench led by Justice Phillip Waki, Justice William Ouko and Justice Minoti Kathurima ordered the two teams to continue playing the top league awaiting a full ruling on November 3.

In delivering his petition, FKF lawyer, Ken Ochieng’ challenged the High Court decision that rendered the two clubs’ promotion null and void, to have been inconsiderate of the ongoing season.

“The orders ought to have come before commencement of the season. If they stand your honour, it will be impractical for the two teams to play in the National Super League at this time,” he told the Appeal Court.

He added that expunging the two teams locks their players from competing for awards citing Zoo midfielder Mike Madoya and Nakumatt striker Kepha Aswani as examples.

On his side, Wahome Njagi, appearing for the first respondent Nyamweya, urged the court not to legitimize an illegality.

“The appellants already averred that the FKF/KPL agreement is valid in the trial court. Therefore if you uphold the order, you will be infringing an illegality.

“Their argument that the two teams have players in the national team does not hold water. There’s no law that guarantees players in the KPL to be called in the national team. Even those playing abroad can be called,” he added.