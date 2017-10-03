Chemutai makes Malkia Strikers debut

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Kenya Prisons right-attacker Immaculate Chemutai will make her national team debut after being named in the final squad for African Nations Championship scheduled for October 7-14 in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Chemutai, who has been turning out for Kenya Prisons for the last three years after being picked from Weaver Bird in Kitale, was among the players named by national team head coach Japheth Munala on Tuesday.

Munala said Chemutai has proved her worth to be included in the squad and was fit for the continental showpiece since she has gelled well with her team-mates.

“She may be making her debut but has the experience of playing in the continental scene when featuring for Kenya Prisons in the Africa Club Championships,” said Munala.

Those who did not make the cut are Kenya under-23 fast raising trio of Cellestine Nyongesa, Shyrene Jepkemboi and Veronica Tanui as well as Joy Luseneka.

Despite the team training under difficult conditions because of lack of power in the indoor facility at Kasarani gymnasium, Munala exuded confidence that Kenya will defy the odds and win.

The coach stated that he has no injury worries as all the dependable players were in good shape to face the continent.

“After naming the final squad, we are just doing the final touches, tightening the loose ends that the technical bench may have noted in the course of the training period so that we can be well prepared for the championship,” he said.

Munala said his charges were in high spirits and well prepared to retain the continental crown in the Cameroonian capital.

He revealed Kenya’s greatest threat are North African giants Egypt, Algeria and the hosts Cameroon who will be buoyed by home crowd support.

The continental competition will also act as qualifiers for the 2018 World Women’s Volleyball Championship set to be held in Japan between September 29 and October 20.

The team got a boost by gaming firm SportPesa who paid for their residential training costs and Edge which gave the players supplements to boost their energy levels.

-Final squad of 12 to the African Nations Cup-

Setters: Jane Wacu and Janet Wanja

Right attackers: Violet Makuto and Immaculate Chemutai

Left attackers: Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi, Leonida Kasaya and Evelyne Makuto

Middle: Triza Atuka, Brackcidise Agala and Edith Wisa

Libero: Aggripina Kundu