Tundo crowned Guru Nanak Rally champion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo beat a strong field of 35 drivers to be crowned the Guru Nanak Rally champion at the seventh round of the Kenya National Rally Championship on Sunday.

Tundo, who was navigated by Tim Jessop, took the lead after CS 1 Hay Gate in a time on 15 minutes before going on to rake more time in the remaining six stages to finish the event on a high note clocking 01:28:33.

Baldev Chager efforts paid well with a second place finish while Jaspreet Chatthe finished third ahead of Ian Duncan who clocked 01:32:42 to take the fourth position.

At least 18 drivers suffered casualties including Finland’s ace Tapio Laukannen who was unwell before the race began while eight drivers were time barred owing to road penalties.

Osman Abdulahi and Erick Bengi both suffered one minute road penalty after delaying at service A out.