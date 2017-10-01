Sublime Kane leaves Pochettino lost for words

Shares

Huddersfield, United Kingdom, Sep 30 – Mauricio Pochettino admitted he is running out of ways to describe Harry Kane after the in-form Tottenham striker inspired a ruthless 4-0 rout of Huddersfield.

Kane scored a wonderful brace at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday as Pochettino’s side kept the pressure on the Premier League pace setters.

The England international was the catalyst for Tottenham’s victory and he remains the most lethal striker in European football at the moment, with his double making it 13 goals in his last eight matches.

Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko also scored for Tottenham, but there was no denying Kane was again the man of the moment and Huddersfield’s fans even applauded him off the pitch when he was substituted towards the end.

“It so difficult to talk every three days about Harry Kane and find different words to describe him,” Pochettino said.

“He is fantastic and for me he is so great in front of goal but when we don’t have the ball he also runs and fights and works hard for the team.

“That mentality is fantastic, it makes him one of the best strikers in the world and it’s a very good example for everyone.

“He is so humble and that is why we are so happy because he helps the team.”

Kane has now scored 84 times in the Premier League, the same number as former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The difference though is that Kane has done it in just over three seasons when it took Ronaldo six, but Pochettino wasn’t quite ready to label his forward as the equal of the Real Madrid great.

– ‘Fantastic’ –

“I don’t want to compare because afterwards you take the headline out of context. Ronaldo is amazing, he is on a different level like (Lionel) Messi,” he said.

“Harry is still so young but he is showing that he is fantastic but the opportunity to improve is massive for him.

“I try to push him to get better and better and better. I think he can still get better. Every player at 23 or 24 can always adapt and improve.”

Kane opened the scoring after nine minutes as Huddersfield’s Chris Lowe was caught napping at the back, allowing the England striker to race through on goal before finishing calmly past Jonas Lossl.

Davies doubled the lead after 16 minutes, easily beating Lossl after some wonderful Spurs build-up play before Kane grabbed a brilliant third for Spurs after just 23 minutes.

Kane, with his back to goal and two defenders nearby, shrugged off their attention, swivelled and hit a magnificent curling effort from 25 yards.

Spurs took Christen Eriksen off towards the end and his replacement Sissoko bundled home Spurs’ fourth in stoppage time.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner cut a frustrated figure in the post-match press conference and blamed his side for gifting Spurs too many opportunities.

“We’ve seen today this was a different class of opponent in the Premier League,” Wagner said.

“If you want to get anything out of the game you have to have 100 percent concentration, especially in defence.

“If you give them a chance they will use it, if you give them a present they will certainly use it.”