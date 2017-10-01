Kabras win Sepetuka Sevens to climb second

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Kabras Sugar collected 22 points after beating Impala 24-7 to lift the inaugural Sepetuka Sevens title as the fourth round of the Kenya Rugby Union National Sevens Series concluded at the at the Eldoret Sports Club on Sunday.

The win sprung Kabras to second in the standings with 63 points while Impala climbed to third with 62 points after bagging 19 points as the Series enters the penultimate round with the Dala Sevens.

The two sides tied 7-7 at halftime after Impala’s Mark Kwemoi cancelled out John Muhanji’s opening try.

Kabras ran four more tries in the second half through Dominic Osino, Fidel Oloo and Felix Ayange for a 24-7 lead.

Kabras become the fourth team to win a leg in the national sevens circuit after four rounds to leave the title race open.

Homeboyz beat Oilers 17-12 to finish third, KCB finished fifth with a 25-10 win over Western Bulls, Strathmore Leos beat Mean machine 24-5 to win challenge trophy while Catholic Monks won the 13th place final after seeing off Nondescripts 15-0.