AFC Leopards suffer 2-0 loss away to Sofapaka

AFC Leopards head coach Robert Matano gives instructions to his team at half time during their match against Thika United on September 20 2017. Photo/TIMOTHY OLOBULU

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Sofapaka ended a four-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over AFC Leopards in a Kenyan Premier League match played at the Narok Stadium on Sunday.

In Awasi, Elijah Mwanzia came to Mathare United’s rescue after converting a late penalty to cancel Collins Neto’s early goal to pick a 1-1 draw away to Chemelil Sugar.

In the early kick-off at the Thika Stadium, Posta Rangers’ winless run was stretched to 10 straight matches after being held to a goalless draw by Sony Sugar.

-More to follow-   

 

ALEX ISABOKE

@alexisaboke is a Sports Journalist with Capital FM who commands over eight years of journalism experience in electronic and print media. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course, pool...

