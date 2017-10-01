AFC Leopards suffer 2-0 loss away to Sofapaka

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Sofapaka ended a four-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over AFC Leopards in a Kenyan Premier League match played at the Narok Stadium on Sunday.

In Awasi, Elijah Mwanzia came to Mathare United’s rescue after converting a late penalty to cancel Collins Neto’s early goal to pick a 1-1 draw away to Chemelil Sugar.

In the early kick-off at the Thika Stadium, Posta Rangers’ winless run was stretched to 10 straight matches after being held to a goalless draw by Sony Sugar.

-More to follow-