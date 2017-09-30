Red hot Man United hit Palace 4-0

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 30 – Romelu Lukaku extended his hot streak as Manchester United powered to a 4-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

With Manchester City facing champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge later on Saturday, United temporarily moved to the top of the Premier League as Lukaku scored his seventh goal in his last six appearances.

Jose Mourinho’s men have now won six successive matches in all competitions and have dropped only two points from their first seven league games.

City must beat Chelsea to regain top spot from their Manchester rivals on goal difference.

Bottom of the table Palace arrived at Old Trafford as the first English top-flight team to lose their first six games without scoring a single goal.

It took just three minutes for United to breach Palace’s leaky defence when Juan Mata marked his 200th Premier League appearance with his first goal of the season, the Spanish winger finishing emphatically from Marcus Rashford’s cross.

Mourinho’s men struck again in the 35th minute as Ashley Young whipped a cross to the far post, where Marouane Fellaini stabbed home for his third goal of the season.

Fellaini wasn’t finished yet and the Belgian midfielder headed United’s third from a Rashford free-kick in the 49th minute.

In the 86th minute, Lukaku capped United’s fourth 4-0 league win this term when the Belgium striker scored his 11th goal in 10 games since his close-season move from Everton.