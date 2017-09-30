Equity Hawks to depart Sunday for FIBA Africa Zone Five

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Reining Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) champions Equity Hawks are scheduled to depart the country on Sunday to take part at the 2017 FIBA Africa Zone Five Club Championships to be held from October 1-7 at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Equity Hawks will represent Kenya by virtue of being the 2016 KBF Women’s Premier League champions after ousting KPA 73-68 in a decisive Game Five to lift their maiden KBF trophy.

The regional club competition has attracted the League champion teams from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Burundi and Egypt.

Uganda’s City Oilers and Kenya’s Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) are the defending champions in the men and women categories respectively and for the second time in a row, Rwanda will be represented by league champions Patriots.

Speaking on behalf of the team, head coach David Maina noted that the team is well prepared to face their opponents at the regional meet especially after their successful tour of the USA last month where the team attended a 10 day sports camp in the United States.

“We are confident that the team is up to task to take on our opponents. We have prepared well and believe that the ladies have what it takes to qualify for the FIBA Africa Club Championships finals to be hosted in Casablanca, Morocco in December of this year,” Maina revealed.

The team is currently top in the ongoing 2017 KBF League standing with 34 points from 18 matches played, 4 points ahead of their closest rivals Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) who have 30 points.