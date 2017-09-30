China FA bans Villas-Boas for eight games over ref ‘insult’

Shares

BEIJING, China, Sep 30 – China’s Football Association has slapped an eight-game touchline ban on Shanghai SIPG coach Andre Villas-Boas for lobbing an “insult” at a referee, effectively ending his Super League season.

The association said on its website that Villas-Boas was fined 40,000 yuan ($6,000) as well as barred from the touchline for four Chinese Super League games and four other “official games” hosted by the FA.

The ban comes as Shanghai SIPG are four points behind league leaders Guangzhou Evergrande with just four games to go in the championship.

The FA said the Portuguese manager “insulted” and made “insulting gestures” at the referee during the 78th minute of Shanghai SIPG’s 1-0 victory over Beijing Guoan on September 22.

“Respect for the rules, referees, fans, opponents and the game is what we asked of all football players,” the FA said.

Villas-Boas was already banned for two games by the FA earlier this season over a social media post.

On Tuesday, the Asian Football Confederation fined him $14,000 for making “offensive” comments during the AFC Champions League quarter-finals, which his team won, though he escaped a ban.