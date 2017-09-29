Tergat elected NOCK chairman unopposed

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29- It was an end of era as World Cross Country legend Paul Tergat was elected the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) chairman unopposed during the General Assembly held in Nairobi on Friday.

Tergat, who was favourite to win the polls, was declared the winner unopposed after the General Assembly locked out his only competitor Patrick Muya.

The 48-year-old former world marathon record holder takes charge for the next four years and will be tasked to bring sanity in the body that has been tainted with corruption with the latest being the 2016 Rio Olympics fiasco.

“Since Paul Tergat is unopposed, he is now the new president of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya,” Independent referee appointed to oversee the Kenya elections by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Omweri Angima, announced.

However, one of the biggest losers was former three-time World Half Marathon champion legendary Tegla Loroupe who lost her women representative seat to Purvi Rawal who garnered 12 votes against 6.

Another big name to fall is former women’s marathon world record holder Catherine Ndereba who lost in the members elected after garnering 10 votes.

Mohammed Shoaib got the most votes 17, Winny Kamau received 15 while Paul Otula collected 13 votes as all the three were elected new NOCK Members.

Nahashon Randiek was elected the 1st Deputy chairman after getting 10 votes ahaed of Shadrack Maluki who got 9 while Kenya Volleyball chairman Waithaka Kioni collected 13 votes to be named the 2nd vice chairman after defeating Athletics Kenya’s boss Lt. Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei who received 6 votes.

-F.K Paul back-

Despite being charged in the famous Rio Olympics scandal, Francis Kinyili Paul fondly known as F.K Paul retained his Secretary General seat after overcoming stiff competition from Andrew Mudibo of the Kenya Table Tennis.

Kinyili received 9 votes to beat Mudibo by one vote in the closely contested battle.

Francis Kariuki is the new Deputy Secretary General after collecting 15 votes against Football Kenya Federation’s Nabea Muriithi who managed only 4 votes.

Veteran Broadcaster Elina Shiveka of the Kenya Hockey Union was beaten to the Treasure’s seat after getting 8 votes, losing to Eliud Kariuki who was was elected new Treasure replacing Farida Shiroya.

Paul Rwambo was voted the new Deputy Treasure after gathering 11 votes to beat John Kameta of Boxing who received 8 votes.

World 5000m champion Hellen Obiri and Olympian Kenya Sevens veteran Humphrey Kayange were elected unopposed as the female and male athletes representatives respectively.

Three officials, deputy treasurer Stephen Soi, Secretary General F.K Paul and 1st vice chairman Ben Ekumbo were taken to court and charged for various offences after the 2016 Olympics, including stealing team uniforms.

Kipchoge Keino, who has been at the helm of the NOCK chairmanship since 1999, was heavily criticised over Rio. He pulled out of the race despite showing interest of defending his seat.

Friday’s elections were postponed from May and are the first in which the NOCK executive committee did not control the process.