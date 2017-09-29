Chapa Dimba heads to Western Region

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – The Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom football tournament will head to Western Region this weekend with over 260 teams expected to participate in over 50 different venues.

The boys teams will play their games on Saturday and Sunday with the girls sides facing off October 7 and 8.

“Western region has been a hub of football talent in the country for years and we are glad that this tournament represents a key stepping stone to discovering and propelling even more talent from there,” Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa said.

This weekend’s games follows the successful group stage matches in Rift Valley and Eastern Regions.

Nakuru All Stars, St. Andrews, and Ol Kalou All Stars are some of the teams that have qualified for the regional knockout stage while NYSA, Loyal Stars and Tumaini Shaker Girls lead the girls teams in the Rift.

From Eastern Saku United and Saku Queens from Marsabit qualified for the regional knockout stage as did Kamwimbi Green Stars and Zion Queens from Meru and Tumaini FC and Ngakaa Talent Academy from Makueni.

Teams that qualify from the group and knockout stages will move on to the regional finals with the grand finale set for March 2018.

The competition aims at scouting for youth talent, developing grassroots football, and ultimately propelling gifted players to the national team.

“We remain committed to endeavors that shape and determine the future of our next generation. We wish all the participating teams the best of luck as they take part in this exciting journey,” Sylvia Mulinge, Director -Consumer Business said.

At the grand finale, the winning teams will walk away with Sh1 million each and an opportunity to go for an international training and mentorship camp in London in April 2018.

Safaricom has invested Sh100 million towards the program which includes Shl10m worth of prizes as well as funds for renovation of select community pitches through a legacy programme.