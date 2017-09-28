Kenya to host 2017 CECAFA Challenge Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – After a two- year absence, the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) is back with Kenya handed the 2017 hosting rights.

At an executive committee meeting held in Khartoum, Sudan the members expressed solidarity with Kenya over the failure to host the fifth African Nations Championships (CHAN) in January 2018.

The CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, which brings together all the national teams of the 13 member countries will be held in November and December 2017.

Uganda are the current champions having won a record 14th title in Addis Ababa in December 2015 after beating Rwanda 1-0 in the final.

The meeting also endorsed Burundi and Rwanda to host the CECAFA Under-17 and second Women’s championships respectively in November and December.

Ethiopia is the last nation to host the tournament.