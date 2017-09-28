IDCC fines Gor Mahia as Waruru acquitted

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Gor Mahia FC was on Thursday fined Sh200, 000 by the Kenyan Premier League Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) for failing to control their supporters in the troubled KPL match against Ulinzi Stars July 2 in Kisumu.

According to the ruling, Gor breached the provisions of Rule 3.4 (a), and 3.5 (b) of the Rules of Kenyan Football which says the home team (Gor) had the responsibility of controlling their fans and ensure that they behave in a fair manner and refrain from violence, abusive, obscene and other proactive unsporting conduct at a match.

IDCC also warned Gor that severe punishment will be meted out on it if its fans will be found guilty of similar charge in future matches and to be precise the Tribunal will henceforth consider docking three League points from any team whose fans will be found guilty of engaging in acts of hooliganism.

“Gor Mahia have been found guilty for breaching Rules 3.4 (a) and 3.5 (B) of the Rules of Kenyan Football on Sunday 2nd 2017 during the SportPesa Premier League match Number 128 between Gor Mahia FC and Ulinzi Stars FC which was played at Moi Kisumu, and is hereby fined Kenya Shillings two hundred thousand (Sh200,000),” the ruling read.

IDCC directed Gor to pay the fine to Kenyan Premier League with 30 days from the date of ruling.

-Waruru found not guilty-

At the same, IDCC found Ulinzi Stars forward Stephen Waruru was not guilty as charged, ruling that there was no prove the diminutive striker made obscene gestures towards Gor Mahia supporters during his celebration and that he was cautioned by the center referee with a Yellow card for removing his jersey.

The contested match occurred on July 2nd at the Moi Kisumu Stadium when the match was briefly halted in the 89th minute after chaos erupted following Waruru’s equalizer which appeared to have upset a section of K’Ogalo fans who threw water cans and stones to the field of play.

The match was stopped for 15 minutes after Police officers lobbed teargas to quell the chaos before play resumed to see the match end 2-2.

IDCC also noted that according to photograph evidence, Ulinzi Stars bus was damaged by a section of Gor fans after two of its windows were broken therefore the record 15 time KPL champions violating the Rules of Kenyan Football.