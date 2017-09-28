Bayern sack Carlo Ancelotti after PSG defeat

Shares

BERLIN, Germany, Sep 28 – Carlo Ancelotti has been sacked by Bayern Munich after their 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions league, according to Sky sources.

The club’s hierarchy held a meeting to discuss Ancelotti’s future on Thursday afternoon and it is understood he has now left the Bavarians.

The former Chelsea and AC Milan boss had been in charge at the Allianz Arena for nearly 15 months after taking over as Pep Guardiola’s successor in July 2016.

Ancelotti led Bayern to their fifth consecutive Bundesliga title in his first season in charge but his side were eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League against his former club Real Madrid, while they were beaten 3-2 by Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal Cup.

The Italian had come under pressure in the early stages of the new campaign after a 2-0 defeat to Hoffenheim in September. That was followed a few weeks later by a 2-2 draw at home against Wolfsburg before PSG’s emphatic 3-0 win over the German champions in Paris on Wednesday.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge talked of “consequences” after the defeat to PSG.

“It’s a loss we have to talk about, we have to analyse, from which we have to draw consequences in clear text form,” Rummenigge told FCBayern.tv. “I think what we saw this evening was not Bayern Munich. I think we all agree on that.

“If I take a look to the right or left, then there is nothing to misunderstand or to interpret wrong. I think it’s important to turn things around after this loss, to present as Bayern Munich and to show we are a team, [the one] which performed well in Europe and in Germany last year. That’s where we have to continue.”

Ancelotti was forced to defend his team selection after the defeat having left Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and Mats Hummels on the bench, while Jerome Boateng was not included in the squad.

“I don’t think my team selection was risky,” he said. “I thought a lot about what the best team to play was.

“I know I will get criticism, that’s fine. I thought it was a good line-up for this game.”

