Mogaka, Ongori, Momanyi clash in Kisii Half Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Delhi Commonwealth Games marathon silver medallist Irene Mogaka leads the elite athletes list for the 8th edition of the Safaricom Kisii Half Marathon to be held on Friday at the Gusii Stadium.

Mogaka is expected to face stiff competition in the women’s race with experienced marathoner Philes Ongori, 2015 winner Grace Momanyi, and Mumbai Marathon champion Bornes Jepkurui also in the deep field.

“Since the launch of Safaricom Athletics Series in 2013, we have seen tremendous growth in our Kenyan athletes. We are glad to see last year’s champion Patrick Kipng’eno back to defend his title in what is expected to be an exciting race,” Director -Consumer Business Unit, Safaricom, Sylvia Mulinge said.

Mully Half Marathon winner Sammy Nyokaye who has been training for the race at Mochenwa Athletics Camp in Nyamira is also expected to take part in the men’s race.

Preparations for the race are at an advanced stage under the Local Organizing committee chaired by Olympic gold medallist Charles Asati.

“The course remains the same and we have surveyed it to make sure it is in good condition. We are also glad that it will give Kisii town residents a chance to cheer the athletes as they run along the streets,” Athletics Kenya Nyanza South Chairman Peter Angwenyi said.

Safaricom has provided Sh1m as sponsorship for the event under the Athletics Series banner with winners from both the men and women races each walking away with Sh100, 000.

The first runners-up will receive Sh70, 000 while third place finishers will each get Sh.30, 000.

“We are grateful to our partner Safaricom for being with us for the past eight years. Through this partnership we have learnt to appreciate that all parts of Kenya are full of unexploited talent, like Kisii which was previously not been seen as an athletics hotbed,” Angwenyi noted.

Registration fee to participate in the race is Sh100 with both the start and finish line stationed at Gusii Stadium.

Other upcoming races in the Safaricom Athletics Series include: Ndalat Gaa Cross Country, Madoka Half Marathon, Imenti South Road Race and Kisumu Town Marathon, which will wind up this year’s edition in December.