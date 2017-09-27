Mathare, AFC share spoils at Kasarani

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27- Mathare United’s fight to avoid relegation suffered another setback on Wednesday evening when they played to a 0-0 draw with AFC Leopards at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

Both teams will however, have themselves to blame having lost open scoring opportunities in either half in a competitive tie.

Having had matches over the weekend, both sides made changes to their starting teams.

AFC Leopards head coach Robert Matano handed a first team debut to June signing Lewis Wanami who started at right-back with Mike Kibwage rested.

Victor Majid and Keziron Kizito paired up in midfield with both Whyvonne Isuza and skipper Duncan Otieno rested.

Mathare started up Samwel Olwande who had been off for close to two months with injury and he took up Dennis Nzosi’s place while Tyson Otieno came in for Victor Ashinga and Elijah Mwanzia came in for Chris Ochieng.

A flurry of missed chances characterized the opening half with both teams having decent scoring chances, but none could get the ball inside the net.

In the second minute, Mathare defender Lennox Ogutu was forced to clear the ball off the line from a Vincent Oburu shot. Oburu had first tried to lob the ball over keeper Levis Opiyo with the ball blocked, but on the second bite of the cherry, his shot was cleared.

Three minutes on the turn, Mathare had their first chance when Mwanzia sent Cliff Nyakeya through on goal and the former Gor Mahia youth star had the simplest of tasks of picking his spot, but AFC keeper Ian Otieno made a superb save.

In the 10th minute, Ingwe had another chance to break the deadlock but Opiyo pulled a superb save to deny Alex Kitenge. Kizito dispossessed David Owino on the right and cut back for Kitenge whose shot was brilliantly stopped.

It was a seesaw affair between the two sides as both tried to keep possession. On the half hour mark, Opiyo once again came to Mathare’s rescue. Oburu sent Kitenge through on goal and Opiyo came out to block the effort, handling outside the box, earning himself a yellow card.

From the resultant freekick, Samuel Ndung’u’s attempt kissed the top of the crossbar.

Five minutes later Mathare had a great opportunity when John Mwangi won the ball on the left, cut back for Tyson Otieno whose shot from the edge of the box was punched away by Ian Otieno in the AFC goal.

Salim Abdallah had a brilliant opportunity on point blank in the 37th minute when he raced on to a Robinson Kamura freekick, but his touch with no one marking him was wide.

Mathare’s Otieno had a brilliant shot whizz inches wide four minutes to the break when he weaved past AFC Leopards defenders before unleashing a stinger from the edge of the box.

-Second half-

At the start of the second half, AFC boss Matano made two subs at a go withdrawing Kizito and Ndung’u for Whyvonne Isuza and Marcelus Ingotsi. Minutes later, Kitenge was also hauled off for Aziz Okaka.

His opposite number Kimanzi responded with a like for like change as Chris Ochieng came on for Mwanzia.

Ochieng had a great chance minutes after coming on when he picked the ball on the right but his ferocious low shot was saved by Ian Otieno’s feet. The rebound fell kindly on Tyson Otieno, but the midfielder could not direct the ball into the net.

On the other end, AFC had two chances. First, Ingotsi volleyed the ball over after being beautifully teed up by Isuza while a minute later, Musa Mudde’s shot after being set up by Oburu went straight to the keeper’s hands.

Mathare piled pressure in the final minutes of the game, but they couldn’t find the right formula to get the ball buried in the net.