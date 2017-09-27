You are here:

Kagere hits winner as Gor revenge on Sofapaka

Gor Mahia forward Meddie Kagere controls the ball under pressure from a Sofapaka player during a Kenyan Premier League match at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on September 27, 2017. PHOTO/Courtesy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27- Meddie Kagere scored a second half winner as Kenyan Premier League leaders Gor Mahia revenged for their 2-0 first leg loss against Sofapaka, hitting Batoto ba Mungu 2-1 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Wednesday evening.

Umar Kassumba’s 10th goal of the season had cancelled out George ‘Blackberry’ odhiambo’s ninth minute belter, but Kagere headed home in the 63rd minute to ensure Dylan Kerr’s unbeaten run as Gor Mahia head coach remained intact.

Kagere’s winner was a huge relief for his fellow Rwandese Jack Tuyisenge who minutes before the goal had rocketed a penalty over the bar and Kagere duly ran to him after hitting the winner, consoling him that he’d already wiped his tears.

According to the new standings released by KPL excluding Zoo Kericho and Nakumatt, Gor went eight points clear of second placed Kakamega Homeboyz at the top of the standings.

