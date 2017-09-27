FA charge West Ham, Spurs after ugly melee

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 27 – The Football Association charged West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday for failing to control their players during their Premier League clash at the weekend.

Spurs won Saturday’s derby at the London Stadium 3-2 but almost squandered a three-goal lead.

The Hammers were pressing for an equaliser in stoppage time when tempers frayed.

“West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have been charged by the FA following their fixture on Saturday,” a statement from the FA said.

“It is alleged that in or around the 95th minute of the game, both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion. They have until 6:00 pm on September 28, 2017 to respond to the charge.”

Five players were cautioned by referee Michael Oliver in stoppage time.

West Ham’s Andy Carroll, Winston Reid and Andre Ayew were shown yellow cards, while Eric Dier and Fernando Llorente were booked for Spurs.

The incident that prompted the charge came after a foul by Carroll, which drew angry reactions from both sides and saw four players booked. Ayew’s caution for a foul came earlier in stoppage time.

Spurs were under pressure after being reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining when Serge Aurier received a second yellow card.