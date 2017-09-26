Madoya wins June/July Player of the Month

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Zoo Kericho’s diminutive midfielder Michael Madoya on Tuesday bagged the SportPesa Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Player of the Month for the combined June/July.

The award comes as a motivation boost for the club that was promoted to the top flight this season after the Kenyan Premier League body suspended them alongside Nakumatt FC pending hearing of Football Kenya Federation’s appeal on Justice Mativo’s ruling that the league should feature 16 teams.

Madoya, fondly referred to as ‘Dogo’ found favor among the SJAK Football Commission who voted him June/July’s best ahead of team-mate Nicholas Kipkirui, Sofapaka’s Ezekiel Okare and John Mwita of Chemelil Sugar.

Madoya bagged a 49 inch LG television set and Sh100, 000 for his heroics while the rest of squad shared Sh50, 000.

The panelists resulted to combining the two months after having only one match played in June.

His midfield mastery helped the top flight debutants grind six points from draws with Kariobangi Sharks, Mathare United, Kakamega Homeboyz and victory over Chemelil Sugar.

Madoya garnered 27 votes followed by Okare who got 25 while Kipkirui and Mwita polled 14.

Madoya and the entire Zoo fraternity expressed optimism following the crowning of Madoya. He is the local king of assists having helped create seven goals and boast of seven goals to his name and is the creative force in Zoo Kericho FC.

“I have played for a very long time but this is the first award I’m getting. It comes at a time when things are not good for the club and I hope it’s the beginning of better tidings for Zoo.” the 26 year-old said.

-Zoo to go to court-

Club chairman Ken Ochieng is planning to stop the league through the court in a bid to get the issue resolved. Zoo had played 25 rounds up until the high court instructed the league to revert to sixteen teams.

“It is not fair at all for the players who have worked hard to get the team promoted and through the premier league rounds. We don’t know where we are supposed to play because the high court didn’t say where we are going. Nonetheless, we will try to get redress so that we be allowed to finish our debut season.” Ochieng said.

“We did not commit any mistakes and the federation and league body should address this issue so that the players don’t suffer.” he added.

Zoo and Nakumatt were struck off the league on Monday when KPL issued updated standings without them.