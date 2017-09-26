Wenger lauds Lacazette after West Brom win

Posted on by TEAMtalk Media
Shares
Alexandre Lacazette celebrates his brace for Arsenal against West Brom during an English Premier League match on September 25, 2017

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 26 – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praised Alexandre Lacazette as more than just a goalscorer after his brace secured a 2-0 win over West Brom on Monday.

The French striker headed home the opener on 20 minutes, following up after Alexis Sanchez hit the crossbar with a free kick, and added a second from the penalty spot to lift the Gunners up to seventh in the Premier League standings.

“He’s not only a goalscorer, his link-up play is good,” Wenger said after the win at the Emirates Stadium.

Related Content

Sanchez set to return for Liverpool clash
Sanchez sinks West Brom to settle Arsenal nerves
Sizzling Alexis fires Gunners to top four

“He fights as well, he’s not fazed by the physical challenges that West Brom gave us and overall he looks to adapt very quickly and very well.”

The win over the Baggies makes it three games unbeaten in the Premier League and five in all competitions following their 4-0 humbling against Liverpool.

“Yes of course we are in a different position, a different mental aspect as well,” Wenger added.

“But we know we live in a world where when you miss a game like where we did at Liverpool, you face a very difficult environment afterwards.

“There’s only one way to respond, that is to show your character and respond with results on the pitch.”

Shares
Popular
Kenyan marathoner collapses with finish line in sight
Posted on by AGENCIES
Kaberia on firing line over Kenya’s CHAN miss
Posted on by Timothy Olobulu
Lacazette double takes spotlight from Barry milestone
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Kenyan teams face CAF shut-out over court order
Posted on by Timothy Olobulu
Liverpool, Man Utd fans trigger Moscow security jitters
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Recent
Wenger lauds Lacazette after West Brom win
Posted on by TEAMtalk Media
Klopp ponders front four against Spartak
Posted on by TEAMtalk Media
Aguero EPL’s only world-class striker, says Henry
Posted on by TEAMtalk Media
‘FC Hollywood’ nickname back to haunt Bayern Munich
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Atletico’s ‘Circus Maximus’ Metropolitano awaits Chelsea
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE