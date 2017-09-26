Wenger lauds Lacazette after West Brom win

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 26 – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praised Alexandre Lacazette as more than just a goalscorer after his brace secured a 2-0 win over West Brom on Monday.

The French striker headed home the opener on 20 minutes, following up after Alexis Sanchez hit the crossbar with a free kick, and added a second from the penalty spot to lift the Gunners up to seventh in the Premier League standings.

“He’s not only a goalscorer, his link-up play is good,” Wenger said after the win at the Emirates Stadium.

“He fights as well, he’s not fazed by the physical challenges that West Brom gave us and overall he looks to adapt very quickly and very well.”

The win over the Baggies makes it three games unbeaten in the Premier League and five in all competitions following their 4-0 humbling against Liverpool.

“Yes of course we are in a different position, a different mental aspect as well,” Wenger added.

“But we know we live in a world where when you miss a game like where we did at Liverpool, you face a very difficult environment afterwards.

“There’s only one way to respond, that is to show your character and respond with results on the pitch.”

