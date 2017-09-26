Tapio, Duncan to battle in Guru Nanak Rally

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Leader Ian Duncan, Tapio Laukkanen, youngster Manvir Baryan and Carl “Flash” Tundo will resume their battle for supremacy in this year’s Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) series when they take part in Guru Nanak Rally on Sunday.

The 38th edition of the Sikh Union Club organized Rally, which will run on Sunday, as the seventh round of the KNRC series in which four drivers are fighting for top honors.

Despite having not won any rally this season the legendary Duncan is currently sitting at the top of the 2017 KNRC Drivers’ Standings with 72 points after the first four rounds of the championship series which were held in Mombasa, Eldoret, the Great Rift and Kajiado.

The top four will face stiff opposition from former African and Kenyan Champion Jaspreet Singh Chatthe, youngster Karan Patel and Baldev Singh Chager who recently participated in the Balkan Classic of Bulgaria.

The Two Wheel Drive has attracted Charles Hinga in the ex-Eric Bengi Championship winning Toyota RunX, former champion Leonardo Varese in a Toyota Corolla RSI, Sam Karangatha in a Subaru 2WD and Sammy Nyorri who will be driving his traditional Toyota Run X.

Sportpesa sponsored Varese said he will be aiming for a podium in his bid to clock the 100 mark on the championship log.

The 2WD is officially a two horse race pitting Varese and Nyorri who will be hoping that the former stumbles. Varese leads the series with 88points followed by Nyorri on 32.

“We want to secure the championship early and test our new Toyota Auris in the next two rounds. The Auris is being built by Adin Haq “Paps” at his Valley Arcade workshop. Hinga is one of the drivers everyone would want to compete against due to his pace in past championships. He will definitely spice up the two wheel drive completion,” said Varese.

Hinga is making a comeback to the national series after a long sabbatical and will be navigated by Absalom Aswani.

Varese won the first two rallies in Mombasa Rally and Safari but never scored points in Eldoret due to lack of a quorum of three drivers. He also won the Fly 540 RSC Rally in Kajiado in which all the two wheelers retired.

Other entrants include Geoff Mayes who will have a new British based codriver calling the notes for him on this weekend’s Guru Nanak Rally.

British Rally Championship regular, Charley Sayer-Payne, will fly out to experience her first overseas rally when she joins Mayes in his Kingsway Tyres supported Landrover V8.

According to Clerk of the Course Sinder Sudle, three stages Hay Gate-Eland (31.3km), Nyati (24.85km) and Aberdare (22.85km) will be repeated twice to make up a competitive mileage of 158km and a liaison distance of 196.31km.

The service park which will be visited thrice on the day and will be based at Bufallo Mall in Naivasha. The designated spectator stage will be based at Aberdares Hill.

This year’s round 5 Nanyuki in July was declared a ‘Force Majure’ following farm invasions in Loldaiga region while round 6 Nakuru Rally initially planned for August was pushed to December due to the General Elections.

Round 8 KMSC Rally will take place on the weekend of November 11-12 around Lisa Farm area. This year’s KNRC is cosponsored by KCB, Aberdare Hills, Buffallo Mall and Red Bull.

KNRC STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 4

Ian Duncan 72points Manvir Baryan 68 Tapio Laukkanen 63 Carl “Flash” Tundo 60 Karan Patel 59 Baldev Singh Chager 58 Jassi Singh Chatthe 36 Onkar Singh Rai 33 Farhaaz Khan 28 Tejveer Rai /Quentin Mitchel 12

GURU NANAK RALLY ENTRIES

Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Mitsubishi EVOX) Mahesh Halai/Ketan Halai (Subaru Impreza) Geoff Mayes/ Charley Sayer-Payne (Land Rover V8) Carl “Flash” Tundo/Tim Jessop Onkar Rai/Gareth Dawe (Skoda R5) Stefano Roca/Piers Daykin (Datsun) Karan Patel/James Mwangi Harrison (Mitsubishi EVO10) Ammar Haq/Victor Okundi (Subaru Impreza) Ian Duncan/Amaar Slatch (Mitsubishi EVO10) Amaanraj Rai (Ford Fiesta-RAI RACING) Tapio Laukkanen/Gavin Laurence (Subaru) Manvir Baryan/Drew Sturrock (Skoda) Edward Maina/Tony Kimondo Ramesh Vishram/Riyaz Ismail (Ford Escort MK2) Farhaaz Khan/Keith Henrie (Mitsubishi) Osman Abdullahi/George Mwangi Natasha Tundo/Chantal Young (Subaru Impreza) Piero Cannobio/Sylvia Frigo (Mitsubishi) Sammy Nyorri/Mwangi Waithaka (Toyota RunX) David Kioni/TBAEdward Njoroge (Subaru GC8) Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evo10) Tejveer Rai/Zahir Shah (Mitsubishi EVO10) Eric Bengi/Tuta Mionki (Subaru Impreza) Dr. Raj Jutley/M. Etienne (Datsun) Sam Karangatha/Edward Ndukui (Subaru) Charles Hinga/Absalom Aswani (Toyota RunX) Rajesh maini/Devan Bhundia (MK1) Raaji Bharij/Rajay Sehmi (MK1) Issa Amwari/Job Njiru (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) Daren Miranda/Wayne Fernandez (Subaru) Jansher Sandhu/Gurveer Pandhal (Mitsubishi Evo10)