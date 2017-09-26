Klopp ponders front four against Spartak

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Sep 26 – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that he is considering starting “all the artists” in Tuesday’s Champions League clash with CSKA Moscow.

Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino formed the front-three in Saturday’s Premier League win over Leicester City, and Klopp is now considering adding Sadio Mane to the mix.

“The balance has to be right,” Klopp said. “We are an offensive-oriented team, but this is about Champions League football.

“We cannot just bring all the artists, but if it fits together we will do it. It is good to have them all, it is cool everyone is in the game, but that doesn’t mean anything.

“I don’t believe in names. I believe in performances. They all have to fit together and that is what we have to try. We need results.

“In the right moments, you need to be able to do the right things. It is not about being spectacular, it is about being good, and being clinical and having perfect timing and perfect protection.”