Aguero EPL’s only world-class striker, says Henry

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 26 – Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero is the only world-class striker in the Premier League at the moment, according to Thierry Henry.

The former Arsenal and France striker made the comments in a discussion about strikers on Sky Sports.

The 29-year old Argentine has netted six times in six league games this season and is now just one goal away from equalling the record of City’s all-time leading goalscorer Eric Brook.

Aguero is currently top of the scoring charts alongside Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata, while Jamie Vardy (five) and Harry Kane (four) have also started the season well, yet Henry said that Aguero stands out on his own.

“The only one who is world class, or has been world class, is Aguero because of the longevity of what he has done in this league, year in and year out,” said Henry.

“He won the league here and he has been doing it the longest. You have to give him a bit of credit. I think sometimes we bypass Aguero like he didn’t happen.”

Aguero has won the Premier League twice since joining City in 2011 and has netted at least 20 league goals in four of his six seasons.

Lukaku, Kane and Morata need more time to reach Aguero’s level, said Henry.

“Lukaku has just arrived at Manchester United, he hasn’t played long in the Champions League.

“For Harry Kane, last season was short in the Champions League. It was short in the Europa League and the Euros.

“Morata was often off the bench at Madrid. He had a good year at Juve but he was playing with [Fernando] Llorente or [Carlos] Tevez.

“They will get there and we should be happy to have these players in our league.”