Matano eyes Shield title as AFC look to salvage season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – AFC Leopards head coach Robert Matano has urged his charges to give their all and ensure they bag the GOtv Shield title after qualifying for the final with a nervous 1-0 win over Vihiga United on Sunday in Nakuru.

Ingwe has endured a tough 2017 season where they have struggled to knit results together in the KPL but in the GOtv Shield, they have a chance to redeem an otherwise hugely under-achieving season.

“We are facing a very tough final because Kariobangi Sharks is a good team and we watched them play their semi-final. But our ambition remains the same; we have to go and try to win something. There are no two ways about it. When I came into the team that was the target I had,” Matano told Capital Sport.

Having missed the 2016 title with Ulinzi Stars who lost 0-1 in the final to Tusker FC, Matano has a personal drive as he gears his side into the final, hoping he can add shield glory to an already decorated feather he has.

“It has been tough to come up but one thing about the team is that we have been improving daily. Definitely we can’t be at 100 per cent but the far we have come is because of the hard work we have put in,” the tactician added.

He has also lauded his players for braving the storm, winning their semi against Vihiga in playing their fifth match within 10 days.

-Muluya happy with Sharks’ season-

Meanwhile, his Kariobangi Sharks counterpart William Muluya is enticed by the possibility of his side playing continental football for the first time in their history as winning the GOtv Shield will guarantee them a ticket to represent Kenya in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Muluya’s men made it to the final for the first time ever after beating Sony Sugar 2-0 and the coach has now called on his charges to go on and “complete the job.”

“As a club we are really delighted with this achievement. Our target was to do better than last year which is to get to the final and achieving it is really great. We have worked hard all through against very tough opponents and now, we need to go in there and complete the job,” Muluya opined.

He added; ”On a scale of 1-10, if there was an allowance of scoring above 10, then I would give this team. We have achieved our targets noting that it is our first season in the league and we now only need to finish well.”

Sharks have done well this season and apart from making it to the Shield final, they have performed well within their target in the league, currently placed sixth on the standings.