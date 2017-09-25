Kenyan marathoner collapses with finish line in sight

Shares

WARSAW, Poland, Sep 25- Kenyan Recho Kosgei collapsed while leading the Warsaw Marathon, with a near-three-minute lead and about a half-mile to go on Sunday.

Kosgei wobbled from side to side on the Polish capital’s roads in the final mile, occasionally turning her head around. She saw nobody in the distance behind her.

She eventually, slowly, collapsed to the pavement about 2 hours, 30 minutes into the 26.2-mile race.

Organizers of the Marathon in the Polish capital are on the spot as for close to three, minutes Kosgei struggled to get off the ground with seemingly no help coming her way until two runners approached her two and a half minutes later.

The first was Slovakian Marek Hladik, in 10th place in the men’s race, who stopped and put his hand out in an attempt to lift Kosgei off the road. He appeared to try and communicate with her for a few seconds, but she remained on the ground.

As this was going on, Ethiopian Bekelu Beji strode past both of them and went on to win the women’s race in 2:35:08.

Kosgei did not finish and was eventually treated by medical personnel, according to Polish media.

-By NBC Sport-