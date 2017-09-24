We are not the Harlem Globetrotters, says Klopp

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 24 – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp emphasised the need for Liverpool to get results and not worry about the performance, adding that his team were “not the Harlem Globetrotters”.

The Anfield club earned their first win in five games on Saturday after eventually overcoming Leicester 3-2 at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Philippe Coutinho with a free-kick earned the Red’s all three points after Jamie Vardy saw a late penalty saved by Simon Mignolet.

And after the game, Klopp talked about the pressure that he had been under ahead of the game.

“I know about pressure a lot – I actually had it all my life because of different reasons,” he said.

“Pressure when it is the right pressure, it always helps. When it is without sense then it doesn’t help – and I’m very good at ignoring it.

“But, you can imagine, we want to be successful. We know the quality we have makes us responsible for being successful. I know that.

“But I said to the boys before the game that we are not the Harlem Globetrotters. We don’t go out and try to play really good football, we are here for results and so we play for results.

“I loved how we fought for it. It could have been clearer but, after a few games with no results, or not the right results, you have to fight back.

“That’s what we did and now we can build on this.”

Liverpool’s next game is against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday.