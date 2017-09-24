Kipchoge wins Berlin Marathon, misses World Record

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge overcame harsh weather conditions to be crowned the 2017 men’s Berlin Marathon champion in 2:03:32, missing the World Record that is currently being held by compatriot Dennis Kimetto.

The win saw Kipchoge -a two-time London Marathon champion underline his status as the world’s best current marathoner after beating a deep field that included the second fasted man in the distance and defending champion Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia.

Also in the race was former world record holder Wilson Kipsang, but the two found the going tough to drop out with Ethiopian Guye Adola stealing the limelight with his brave performance on his marathon debut after finishing second in 2:03:46.

Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew finished third after clocking 2:06:12.

“The conditions were not easy, because of the rain, but fortunately there was not too much wind,” said Kipchoge.

Heavy rain the night before and constant drizzle during the race meant the world record of 2:02.57, set in Berlin by Dennis Kimetto of Kenya in 2014, did not fall as expected.

These are the worst weather conditions since the strong rain in 2010.Patrick Makau ran a “rain world record” then with 2:05:08

Bekele, who had targeted the world record, dropped off the lead group just after the halfway mark with laboured running and eventually failed to finish while Kipsang suddenly stopped at the 30kms point and was clearly ill.

“I’m glad I beat Adola, I did not expect to fight against someone other than Bekele or Kipsang,” added Kipchoge, who was left to go head-to-head with Adola, who ran a superb race.

The 26-year-old Adola, who took bronze at the 2014 world half marathon championships, held the lead in the closing stages before Kipchoge took charge.

The 32-year-old Kipchoge, who won the London Marathon in a course record in April, has now won eight of his last nine marathons dating back to 2013.

With six kilometres to go, Adola threatened to claim a shock win when he made a break, but Kipchoge stayed in his wake, closing the 10-metre gap and regained the lead for the final two kilometres.

Kipchoge passed through the Brandenburg Gate and crossed the finish line in 2:03:32, his eighth victory from the nine marathons he has contested to date (not including his unratifiable run at the experimental event in Monza).

It was also his second victory in Berlin, following his win in 2015, and the second-fastest time of his career after his 2:03:05 clocking in London last year.

Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew, competing in just his second marathon, finished strongly to take third in 2:06:09 with Kenyan Felix Kandie fourth in 2:06:13 and Kipruto holding on for fifth in 2:06:14, his fastest time for six years.

LEADING RESULTS

Men

1 Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) 2:03:32

2 Guye Adola (ETH) 2:03:46

3 Mosinet Geremew (ETH) 2:06:09

4 Felix Kandie (KEN) 2:06:13

5 Vincent Kipruto (KEN) 2:06:14

6 Yuta Shitara (JPN) 2:09:03

7 Hiroaki Sano (JPN) 2:11:24

8 Mauricio Araujo (BRA) 2:12:10

9 Ryan Vail (USA) 2:12:40

10 Liam Adams (AUS) 2:12:52