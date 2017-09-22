Teams turn to experience as Sevens Circuit gathers pace

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22- Experienced Kenya Sevens players have been called up by their respective clubs as the National Sevens Circuit enters the third round this weekend with the Prinsloo Sevens at the heart of the Rift Valley town of Nakuru.

Host club Nakuru RFC have included Kenya Sevens Stars Oscar ‘Wheels’ Ouma and Nelson Oyoo as they seek to make an impact at their own home tournament with head coach Mitch Ochollah eying his second Main Cup final.

The two experienced faces come in to complement a young side that has so far amassed 25 points to sit fifth in the Circuit standings, having reached the final of the opening Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa and won the challenge trophy in the second stop at the Kabeberi Sevens in Nairobi.

“We are playing at home and so we need to give our home fans something to be happy about. These are players the fans are used to see on TV and having them play at home would be great. They will complement the team a lot because the youngsters have done a commendable job so far,” Ochollah told Capital Sport.

Nakuru are grouped in Pool A where they will take on Kabeberi champions Impala, Nondies and Kenyatta University side Blakblad.

Impala will be out to prove that their Kabeberi success was in no way fluke and head coach Nick Abok has shown his intention by including two Kenya Sevens players, Derrick Mayar and Sammy Oliech.

Kenya Simbas scrum half Samson Onsomu, known for his speed and trickery has also been named in the team. Skipper Leon Adongo misses the Nakuru leg of the circuit as he is yet to recover from a rib injury picked up at Kabeberi.

Assistant coach Oscar Osir insisted that the team will be out to ensure the good run continues and is confident they can replicate their performance from Nairobi to the Nakuru leg of the circuit.

-Homeboyz RFC-

At the same time, series defending champions Homeboyz RFC have named an equally strong and heavy squad with Kenya Simbas star Joshua Chisanga finding a place in head coach Paul Murunga’s side that also sees a place for Kenya Sevens player Tony Onyango.

Murunga’s men failed to sparkle in Kabeberi after winning the season opening Driftwood Sevens. In Nairobi, Homeboyz failed to make it past the Main Cup quarters after losing out to Strathmore University through an extra time penalty.

They ended up finishing sixth and Murunga blamed these on minor errors which he is confident will be fixed with the experienced players he has included for Nakuru.

Homeboyz are in Pool C headlined by Strathmore and will also compete with Mean Machine and invited side Mombasa RFC.

Meanwhile, Kenya Harlequin has also gone full throttle for Nakuru as they look to improve from their performances in Mombasa and Nairobi including Kenya Sevens stars Patrice Agunda, Frank Wanyama and Eden Agero.

-Quins target Main Cup semis-

Quins have picked 10 points apiece from Driftwood and Kabeberi and the performances have pushed the urge to field a strong squad for Nakuru where they aim to get to their first Main Cup semis this season.

Head coach Joash Odhalo maintains his target will be to better their performance from Kabeberi.

Quins will be in Pool B where they will square it out against home side and current table leaders Menengai Oilers, Mwamba RFC and Western Bulls.

The toughest opponent from this group will be Oilers who have so far proved to be the surprise package, winning third place in Mombasa and losing the final at Kabeberi.

Head coach Gibson Weru has said his side is not under any pressure to win the Main Cup at their backyard, but has said the biggest thing he wants from his boys is consistency.

“I can’t put pressure on them to win a Main Cup because that is something that comes gradually. What I want from them is the ability to play at the same level continuously. We are playing at home which is something fantastic and hopefully we do well,” Weru, a former Kenya Sevens vice captain said.

Mwamba who have had an underwhelming season thus far will still put their hopes on youngsters with the experienced lot yet to be available.

The brotherhood trio of Humphrey Kayange, Collins Injera and Michael Agevi are all unavailable as they are recovering from various injuries while Horace Otieno who made a return to the team in Kabeberi is banned for the entire season.

-KCB calls up Amonde-

Meanwhile, KCB who marked huge improvement in Nairobi after a poor start in Mombasa have included experienced Kenya Sevens skipper Andrew Amonde in their squad with head coach Dennis Mwanja also naming Kenya Under-20 stars Samuel Asati and Michael Kimwele.

Winners of the fifth place play-off at Kabeberi, KCB have all their eyes fixed on a Main Cup semi berth and Mwanja has underscored his side will be taking no prisoners when they line up in Nakuru in Pool D alongside Kabras, Catholic Monks and promoted side MKU Thika.

“That is always the target; to do better than the previous leg. We did very well in Kabeberi making it all the way to winning the Plate, now we need to go and try make it to the Main Cup semi,” Mwanja said.

Amonde’s workhorse nature will complement the already hugely endowed Bankers side that has other national team players in Jacob Ojee, Davis Chenge, Darwin Mukidza as well as top scorer Ahmed Shabaan.

Kabras is seen as their biggest challenger in Pool D with Charles Cardovillis’ men having finished third at Kabeberi.

Cardovilis has retained a core of the side that performed well in Nairobi with Brian Tanga retaining his place as skipper while Dan Sikuta and Felix Ayange are also in play. However, they will miss the services of Ugandan star Philip Wokarach who was one of the top point scorers at Kabeberi.

Pools for Prinsloo Sevens:

Pool A: Impala Saracens, Nondescripts, Nakuru, Blak Blad

Pool B: Menengai Oilers, Kenya Harlequins, Mwamba, Western Bulls

Pool C: Strathmore Leos, Homeboyz, Mean Machine, Mombasa

Pool D: Kabras Sugar, KCB, Catholic Monks, MKU Thika

Declared Squads for Prinsloo Sevens

Impala: Davies Makori, Derrick Mayar, Ian Minjire, Joash Ngesa, Paul Mustami, Hannington Mbaka, Richard Sidindi, Mark Kwemoi, Samson Onsomu, Anthony Nyandigisi, Samuel Motari, Billy Omondi, Robin Kiplangat, Quinton Ongo, Sammy Oliech

Mwamba: Stephen Sikuta, Brad Owako, George Ochieng’, Hyke Otieno, Lukes Obonyo, Felix Otieno, Hussein Yahya, Ronnie Omondi, Kevin Atandi, Alloys Rutivi, Aturo Alex, Daniel Taabu, Greg Odhiambo, Fred Nyachio.

Kabras Sugar: Brian Tanga, Habil Malika, Dan Sikuta, Brian Juma, Johnstone Mung’au, Fidel Oloo, Kelvin Kabole, Felix Ayange, Nobert Lumbwani, Andrew Gathua, Jacob Okumba, Dominic Osino, Paul Abuto, Claus Shirevo

KCB: Andrew Amonde, Martin Owilah, Davis Chenge, Stafford Abeka, Collins Nato, Arthur Owira, Michael Wanjala, Michael Kimwele, Samuel Asati, Ahmed Shaban, Issac Njoroge, Elphas Otieno, Darwin Mukidza, Jacob Ojee, Benjamin Ojema

Nakuru: Philip Owuor, Edwins Makori, Oscar Ouma, Geoff Ominde, Martin Muita, Leslie Ochieng’, Kelvin Kioko, Cassius Omolo, Monate Akwei, Nelson Oyoo, Brian Maina, Chrispin Onyango, Gramwell Bunyasi

Kenya Harlequins: Herman Humwa, Patrice Agunda, Tony Mutai, Frank Wanyama, Edward Shitanda, Edward Shikuku, Eden Agero, Godfrey Okoth, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Dennis Muhanji, Pius Shiundu, Brian Onyiego, Jared Owinyo

Homeboyz: Charles Omondi, Philip Ikambili, Keith Wasike, Michael Wanjala, Tony Onyango, Jeff Oluoch, Kevin Ochami, Humphrey Mulama, Joshua Chisanga, Collins Shikoli, Zeden Maro, Oscar Okaron, Brian Songoi, Israel Soi, Mark Wandeto, Mohammed Omolo

Strathmore Leos: George Orembo, Mitch Ojowa, Gideon Makumi, Ian Lumwaji, Bethwel Anami, Cecil Otieno, Silas Aziz, Dennis Juma, Edmund Anya, John Oduk, Elkeans Musonye, Lucas Opal, Alex Olaba, Albert Obura, George Orembo, Clinton Imbuye

Mombasa: Benjamin Erukan, Martin Odongo, Oscar Othonje, Geoffrey Maleu, Elvis Namusasi, Peter Makuba, Isaac Situma, Ian Smith Njoroge, Ezra Mumbo Odhiambo, Ian Ademba, Kevin Owuor, Dennis Njagi, Jabir Ali, Chris Atingo

MKU Thika: Mike Oguga , Eric Gitau ,Laban Chege,Morgan Rangita ,.Brian Etiang ,Bob Muhati,Samuel Kinywa ,Christopher Adengo ,Kennedy Ondicho ,Steven Nyamari,Isaac Kanyimbo,Dennis Munene,Chris Sambu,Sammy Mwirigi,Kenedy Njoroge,Antony Muli

Nondescripts: Marvin Sumba, Peter Lugano, Enock Makinga, Simon Ngugi, Eric Ombachi, Joseph Akiruga, Ben Marshall, Charles Kanyi, Brian Amaitsa, Allen Katoni, John Juma, Henry Fullbright.

Blak Blad: Steve Biko,Mark Ongayo,Wesly Kidinga ,Franz Obudo,Douglas Sifuna,Brian Wahinya ,Ivan Chebo,Dennis Mutethia,Klein Ongaki ,Stormy Odhiambo ,Moses Begi,Arcadius Khwesa.