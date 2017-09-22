Olunga, Marcelo recalled for Iraq, Thailand friendlies

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22- Georgia-based left back Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma has been recalled by First Coach Stanley Okumbi ahead of Harambee Stars friendlies against Thailand and Iraq over the next international break on October 5-8.

The left-back was overlooked by Okumbi for this month’s friendly match away to Mozambique with the tactician saying the player had dropped in levels owing to playing in a ‘less competitive’ league in Georgia.

Also recalled to the team is forward Michael Olunga who missed the last match as he finalized his move to Spanish top tier side FC GIrona from Chinese top tier side Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng.

The squad is majorly the same one that played against Mozambique but without defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng who is unavailable due to issues with his travel documents.

Skipper Victor Wanyama, China based Ayub Timbe and defender Brian Mandela all miss due to injury while midfielder Johanna Omolo misses again due to club commitment.

Imposing Gor Mahia defensive midfielder Kenneth Wendo who has been in imperious form for his club has also been listed in the final travelling party after impressing in the Kenya ‘B’ squad that played friendly matches in Morocco.

The squad will only train for one day due to the KPL fixture congestion, reporting to camp on October 1 and travelling to Iraq the following day. The foreign based players will link up with the team in Iraq.

“We have decided to name the final list without necessarily having to call players to camp due to the fixture congestion being experienced at the moment,” Okumbi said.

“This, we believe, will not only allow clubs adequate time with the players but will also avert a crisis occasioned by the disruption of the league during this crucial period when most teams are battling to accrue crucial points vital in deciding where they sit at the end of the season,” coach Okumbi added.

Full squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia).

Defenders

Haron Shakava (Gor Mahia), Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards), Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers), David Owino (Zesco FC), Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Dennis Sikhayi (AFC Leopards), Abud Omar (Slava Sofia), Erick Ouma (Kolkheti Poti).

Midfielders

Anthony Akumu (Zesco FC), Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Patilah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Kenneth Muguna, (Gor Mahia), Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi FC), Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Eric Johana (Vasalund’s FC), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker FC), Cliffton Miheso (Buildcon FC).

Strikers

John Mark Makwata (Buildcon FC), Masud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Jesse Jackson Were (Zesco FC), Michael Olunga (Girona FC).