FKF to appeal court ruling on 16 KPL teams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Following an order by a Nairobi High Court directing the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) to be composed of 16 teams, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) says they will appeal the ruling.

While acknowledging the receipt of the decision, FKF declared that they remain committed to discharging their duties and will not be distracted by the ongoing effort by a section of former Football Administrators, referring to former federation president Sam Nyamweya who filed the petition.

“We wish to clarify that we shall be tendering our appeal at the Court of Appeal in due course in an effort aimed at protecting the sanctity of the sport. We shall also be providing an update to FIFA on the judicial development locally as we further seek to tap on their technical capacity in our forth coming Appeal Suit,” FKF said in a rejoinder.

“Further details will be provided progressively as the matter has been referred to our legal counsel,” the statement added.

The High Court on Thursday ordered that the KPL be composed of 16 teams, and Football FKF promotion of four teams from the National Super League is null and void.

The ruling consequently overturns the decision by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) earlier in the year that allowed the expansion of the top tier to an 18-team format.

Also, in the ruling delivered by High Court judge John Mativo, the Club Licensing rules imposed by FKF which nearly cost the relegation of Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka at the start of the season have been declared null and void.

The ruling now throws into limbo the composition of the top tier league with FKF and KPL having already worked to an 18-team format after arbitration by the Sports Disputes Tribunal.

The current season has 25 rounds of matches already played on an 18-team format.