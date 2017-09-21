Chelsea agree terms to sell Costa to Atletico

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 21 – Chelsea have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid regarding the transfer of wantaway striker Diego Costa.

Costa has not returned to Stamford Bridge since going away on holiday at the end of last season, after manager Antonio Conte informed him he’s not in his plans for the 2017/18 campaign.

However, the saga seems to be coming to an end with the 28-year-old finally nearing a return to the club he left to join the Blues in 2014.

A Chelsea statement read: “Chelsea Football Club has today agreed terms with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Diego Costa.

“The transfer will be subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical.”

Costa will only be able to be registered to play for Atletico in January when the transfer window re-opens.