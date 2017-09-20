Maina, Jebet to defend Mombasa Marathon titles

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Paul Maina and Nancy Jebet will be out to defend their titles when the 34th edition of the Safaricom Mombasa International Marathon will be held on Sunday in the coastal city.

The two will be among the over 1,000 local and international athletes expected to participate in the event under the Safaricom Athletics Series with registration for the race which is taking place at the Mombasa Municipal Stadium closing on Friday.

“We are committed to ensuring that we give a platform to our athletes to hone their skills through the different athletics events that take place in different parts of the country under the Safaricom Athletics Series,” Director – Consumer Business, Safaricom, Sylvia Mulinge said.

Other upcoming races in the Series include: Kericho Road Race, Isaiah Kiplagat Memorial – Ndalat, Madoka Half Marathon, Imenti South Road Race and the Kisumu County National Marathon which will wind up this year’s edition in December.