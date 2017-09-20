Klopp sick of conceding ‘easy goals’

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Sep 20 – Jurgen Klopp said he is “sick” of Liverpool conceding “easy goals” after his side crashed out of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 defeat to Leicester on Tuesday.

Liverpool started well at the King Power Stadium and dominated play early on, but did not score and were punished after the break by goals from Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani.

“We played really good football in the first half and should have decided the game early,” said Klopp. “We had big chances. But that’s football, it’s 90 minutes, at least.

“Leicester somehow survive because we are not clinical enough, sometimes it’s like that, but you need to stay concentrated until the end and not allow them to score. They scored too easily.

“The second ball after a corner, and a throw-in… I am sick of goals like this. You cannot play football. First goal we don’t push up together, you can say it one time or 1000 times, it’s not nice to concede these goals, and today it’s again because of these.”

Liverpool have conceded 10 goals in their last four games, keeping just two clean sheets in the process.

“After the first goal you saw the heads from Leicester went up, that was a bigger difference,” said Klopp.

“The game changes in moments like this, you have the chance to do it by yourself or sometimes you are on the wrong side and that’s how it is.

“But that we concede like this, that makes me really, really sick.