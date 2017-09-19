Sprint and field events camp to be set up in Nyanza

Shares

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 19 – Athletics Kenya (AK) is keen to nurture more athletes with focus on field events and sprints in Nyanza region to help the country renowned for its middle and long distance prowess get more medals in that category.

AK Nyanza North Region chairman Joseph Ochieng on Tuesday said the region was producing good sprinters in the past including the likes of Mark Otieno who represented the country at the Rio Olympic Games.

Ochieng declared that efforts are underway to revive the lost glory of the region in terms of producing sprinters.

“Nyanza is known for sprints and field events this is why we have been lagging behind while other people do other races. We have camps now where we want to train sprinters and field events so we are getting back and if Nyaza gets back on its feet the others will go back,” Ochieng said.

“We (Kenya) beat everybody in long and middle distance and we reach the world and wait when other people are still collecting medals one good example is Egypt they don’t win any race but they win all these things in the field and they beat us,” Ochieng added.

He noted that already some camps have been established in the region to nurture sprint talents.

Speaking in Kisumu during a press conference in preparation for Run for Rabies to mark World Rabies Day 2017, Ochieng said Kenya has failed to grab medals in sprints.

Run for Rabies will be marked in Kisumu in memory of Sharon, the daughter to Nairobi AK boss Barnaba Korir who died as a result of rabies.

Ochieng says participants in the 28th of this month event will be given cash prizes with winners taking home Sh40, 000 courtesy of the family.

-By Ojwang’ Joe-