Kenya needs good football coaches, says German legend Mattaus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – “For Kenya to realize the 2022 World Cup dream, they need to have good coaches and money from the government,” that is the message Germany football legend Lothar Matthäus sent to Kenya as he embarks on a two-day Bundesliga legends tour in the country.

Lothar Matthäus, who is in Kenya courtesy of African broadcast partners StarTimes, however, believes with the love of football Kenyans have, they will achieve their target but only if there are proper academies equipped with facilities.

“I don’t know much about Kenyan football. For a nation like Kenya to be successful in football, the kids need good coaches to tap their talent, need facilities and most important need money from the government,” Matthäus, Germany’s most capped player and former captain said.

“The government needs to invest now for the future if Kenya is to achieve the 2022 World Cup dream. But you cannot change everything immediately, it’s a hard long work, I know Kenyans love football and they can do it,” the 56-year-old affirmed.

Matthäus was pleased that Belgian forward Divock Origi, who has his roots in Kenya completed a season-long loan move to Bundasliga outfit Wolfsburg from Liverpool, noting that he will encourage many young Kenyans to work hard and be like him.

“Origi has played 22 times for Belgium. Belgium is one of the best teams in the world and it has good players like Origi who are motivation to young players from Kenya. Players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who was the Bundasliga top scorer last season and they are making the difference in the highest level, are a sign that Africa has good players.”

As part of his tour in Kenya, the 1990 World Cup winner will conduct football clinics on Wednesday at the Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA), Riruta Youth Sports Association (RYSA) and the Star Soccer Academy that is head by former Bandari and KCB coach Rishadi Shedu.

Matthäus becomes the third Bundesliga legend to visit the country after the Nigerian duo of Nwanko Kanu and Sunday Oliseh toured last year.

For the first time, MYSA will be hosting one of the StarTimes organized clinics and CEO Henry Majale has termed the move as one in the right direction in football development in the country.

“I think this is a perfect opportunity for kids to learn from the very best. I believe they will get motivated in pursuing football more seriously,” Majale offered.

The presence of Matthäus at the three academies will be a boost to their football ambitions, learning from one of football’s greats. He featured in 464 Bundesliga games for Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich, won seven league titles and scored 121 goals.