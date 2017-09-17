Cesc Fabregas still loves Arsenal and Wenger

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 17 – Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Arsenal, Cesc Fabregas says he still has feelings for his old club and manager Arsene Wenger.

The Spain international was nurtured by Wenger during his early years in England, and seemed likely to reunite with the Gunners boss after deciding to leave Barcelona, but ended up with the Blues instead after Wenger chose not to sign him again.

“I feel very attached, even now, to Arsenal,” he said. “Once I made the decision to leave Barcelona, Arsenal had the first option, and Barcelona had the obligation to contact Arsenal first. Then they had a week to basically respond yes or no to the buy-out clause.

“I knew Chelsea were on the side, among other clubs, but after I spoke to Mourinho in the meantime he convinced me that it was a great place to come. The week passed, Arsenal never responded, never contacted me either, so I took it as them having enough players in their squad, so I made my move to Chelsea.

“Because I felt they wanted me the most, Jose spoke to me in a way that not many have spoken to me before, and I knew what he wanted from me. He motivated me so much in that meeting that my choice was very easy.

“I love Arsene, the man. I love him of course as a coach too. This is a decision he made. I always said that he’s like a father to me, and he will always be.”