Star striker Defoe fires Bournemouth to first win

Bournemouth’s English striker Jermain Defoe (L) vies with Brighton Irish defender Shane Duffy during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Brighton at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England on September 15, 2017 © AFP / Glyn KIRK

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 16 – Veteran striker Jermain Defoe scored the winner as Bournemouth came back from a goal down to defeat promoted Brighton 2-1 and claim their first Premier League victory of the season on Friday.

Solly March’s header gave Brighton a 55th-minute lead but Andrew Surman levelled 12 minutes later.

Defoe, 34, hit the winner in the 73rd minute to register his first goal for Bournemouth since a loan spell at the south-coast club in May 2001.

Bournemouth stay second from bottom while Brighton are 14th on four points.

