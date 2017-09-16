Sharks draw with Sofapaka to climb third  

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Kariobangi Sharks climbed third in the Kenyan Premier League standings after playing to a goalless draw with Sofapaka in the only match played today at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The result saw impressive Sharks accumulate 38 points, two behind Sofapaka who remained second to leaders Gor Mahia.

Both sides created chances but failed to convert them with the first half ending in a cagy affair.

Both sides created chances but failed to convert them withDuke Abuya, Mathew Odongo and Ebrimah Sanneh squandering a number of chances for Sharks while Umaru Kasumba and Meshack Karani came close to breaking the deadlock for the Sofapaka.

There was no change in the second half in terms of the game rhythm as both teams one again fluffed chances with this time the culprits being Ovella Ochieng, Sanneh, Abuya and Francis Manoah for the hosts Sharks.

Kasumba, Feni Ali and Mike Oduor came close for to handing Sofapaka victory but their efforts were thwarted to see the match end in a barren draw.