Kabuu believes Kipchoge will break World Record in Berlin

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Lucy Kabuu, the 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medallist believes Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge is the best candidate to smash the men’s World Record in Berlin September 24.

Kabuu, who has the road race experience, however, says the World Record of 2:02:57 set by Kenyan Dennis Kimetto in 2014 might fail to go down since the field is loaded with stars hence bringing in the fear amongst themselves.

“From the previous races that we have seen Kipchoge, he is capable of breaking the record but it will be very competitive because we have Wilson Kipsang and Kenenisa Bekele who are also good athletes,” Kabuu, who finished 24th at the 2011 Moscow World Championships told Capital FM’s Saturday Music and Sports Show.

“The record might however, not be broken because when you have strong athletes they fear each other since one will be thinking he will be pacing for another when he opens the gap,” she added.

Kipchoge has admitted he is under pressure as he prepares to break the World Record, noting that people will be expecting him to run a similar race he ran in Monza Formula One track where he clocked 2:00:25 in the ‘Breaking Two’ project undertaken by his sponsors Nike in May.

“With the three of us I think I am the only one under pressure heading to the race in Berlin. If the two of them (Kipsang and Kenenisa) have 40 percent pressure, then I have 95 percent because of the time I ran in Monza and the Olympic gold as well. I have a lot of pressure,” Kipchoge admitted.

Kipchoge, the reigning Olympic champion, expects stiff challenge from top athletes Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia and former World Record holder Wilson Kipsang.

Bekele came within six seconds of setting a new World Record during the Berlin marathon in 2016, running a personal best of 2:03:03 in winning the title.

Kipchoge has come inches close to setting a new record during the 2016 London Marathon, coming only eight seconds shy of Kimetto’s record after clocking in 2:03:05.

– Kabuu vows to be back-

Having taken part in road races with Dubai Marathon being her best performance, Kabuu says she has recovered from injury and is confident of bouncing back by winning a race before the end of the year.

Kabuu, who is the race ambassador for this year’s Ndakaini Half Marathon, is determined to break her personal best of 2:19:34 set in Dubai 2012 where she finished second just three seconds behind defending champion Aselefech Mergia on her marathon debut.

“I will be back with a bang! I had injury but I have recovered now and by the end of this year I will run one race. I will be running in Ndakaini Half Marathon this year to gauge my speed. I tell my fans that I am preparing well and I am looking forward to breaking my personal best,” the 33-year-old, who also won 5000m bronze at the 2006 Commonwealth Games, affirmed.