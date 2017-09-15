We are not in crisis, Rachier says as Gor eye title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15- Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has reiterated that the club is not in crisis despite reports that players boycotted training prior to their game against Chemelil over unpaid allowances.

Rachier has instead said those are simple detractors that are meant to tip them off balance as they muscle towards their record 16th Kenyan Premier League title.

“I think those are very minor issues that are only meant to distract the team. We are at a very crucial stage in terms of the season and at this point, anyone would say anything just to take the focus off the team and the fight for the title,” Rachier told Capital Sport on Friday.

“Yes we pay players training allowances but we have an agreement with them that this will be done always at the end of the month. So these noises that are there, I don’t understand them. Last weekend we won 4-0, yesterday we won 3-0 so there is absolutely no crisis at the club,” Racheir added.

The same sentiments were shared by head coach Dylan Kerr who insisted that the club is bigger than anyone and the players will always put in a performance especially for the fans.

“I respect the players’ decision when they want what is owed to them because they deserve it. But at the same time, I told them no one is bigger than the club. The amazing fans own this club and we need above all to give them something,” the coach said.

“I understand that my chairman and the management are working hard to resolve the same issues so there should be no cause for worry,” Kerr assured.

Skipper Musa Mohammed says the players are focused on raking in results and keeping their place on top of the log with all eyes cast on reclaiming the league title from Tusker FC.

“There has been an issue yes but that is something that the management has promised to work on. For us, we remain focused to go to the field, play and get good results. We will not be distracted and the good thing is that we have players who are hungry to perform,” the defender said.

The players were given a day off on Friday having arrived from Kisumu late Thursday night and are scheduled to train at the Parklands Sports Club on Saturday morning.

K’Ogalo are on a seven match unbeaten streak and their 3-0 victory over Chemelil Sugar on Thursday took them nine points clear of second placed Sofapaka. A win against Thika United on Sunday will see them maintain their hold on top spot.

Kerr has insisted the players will take the game with 100 percent seriousness despite facing a team fighting relegation.

“I give maximum respect to every team because everyone usually comes to beat Gor Mahia. Our target still remains the same and I expect a very tough match because Thika is always a difficult place to go. Hopefully we can keep on winning,” the coach added.

A hard fighting Thika held Gor to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, and head coach Nicholas Muyoti expects the team to better their return when they welcome the record 15-time champions at their home turf.