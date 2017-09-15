Kimanzi not worried about relegation

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15- Despite his side sitting deep in the drop zone, Mathare United head coach Francis Kimanzi is not worried that the 2008 Kenyan Premier League champions will be relegated at the end of the season.

Mathare are 15th in the standings with 25 points, one away from safety and with 10 matches remaining, Kimanzi says he is confident his young squad will be able to climb up and evade the chop.

“I don’t think we are at a bad position on the table. As a matter of fact, I think we are in a very good position. If you look at how we started the season and now, there is a great improvement with players so there is no worry that we will be relegated. That hasn’t even crossed my mind,” Kimanzi said.

The Slum Boys’ battle for survival suffered a major setback in midweek when they lost 3-0 to Kariobangi Sharks at the Kasarani Stadium, but as they prepare to face his former employers Tusker FC on Sunday, he is confident they can bounce back to winning ways.

“Football is a game of moments and sometimes they do go against your favor despite playing well. That result is now behind our backs and the focus is on Tusker. It is another tough match but we are ready for it. It is tough planning now because the games are so squeezed but we don’t have much of a choice. Every team is going through the same,” the coach noted.

Mathare lost 2-0 to Tusker in the first leg but Kimanzi is confident things will be different this time round. Overall, Mathare will not be favored by history as over the last 17 meetings between the two old age foes, the Slum Boys have won only four times.

“In football, form might count but what is more important is your performance on that day. We want to have a performance we can be proud of not only for this match but for the remaining nine. We need to ensure we pick points in all,” the tactician added.

-Relegation battle-

As Mathare battles with Tusker in Ruaraka, bottom side Muhoroni Youth will be away to Nzoia Sugar at the Sudi Stadium. Muhoroni who gained promotion to top flight football in 2012 are seven points away from safety and head coach James Omondi is confident it is a gap they can bridge.

“I just need five wins from those five games and I will be safe. It is not a hard thing and starting this weekend, we need to get them. We are playing a tricky Nzoia side at their own home ground, but we know how they play and we know we can beat them,” Omondi confidently stated.

Muhoroni has picked two points off Ulinzi Stars and Posta Rangers in their past two games and it is that kind of a performance Omondi and his charges will look back to for motivation to pull them through against Nzoia.

The Bungoma-based side picked a huge 3-0 win in the first leg in Muhoroni but Omondi says they will be going for revenge at the Sudi Stadium.

Elsewhere, new Western Stima head coach Richard Makumi will take charge for the first time this weekend as the powermen play Sony Sugar at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu. Makumi was appointed on Wednesday to take over from Henry Omino who now assumes a new role as Technical Director.

His brief will be simple; take Stima off relegation.

Stima are placed 16th in the standings with 22 points, five away from safety and are facing a poor run of form having won only one of their last five games.

They come up against a resilient Sony side who have won two matches on the trot, beating defending champions Tusker FC and AFC Leopards within a space of three days and carry with them to Kisumu a huge lift of confidence.

-Title chase-

Meanwhile, Posta Rangers, Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars will hope to give a final push for the title, with the hope that leaders Gor Mahia will drop points along the way.

Sofapaka will tackle a resurgent Kariobangi Sharks in Machakos while Ulinzi Stars will face Posta Rangers in a tough tie in Thika.

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has officially thrown in the towel as far as the title race is concerned and will instead focus on pushing for a top three finish.

Ulinzi, who still have a match at hand against leaders Gor hold on to hope they can give a final push and will want to complete a double over Posta, having broken their unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory in Nakuru in the first leg.

“Having won against Sofapaka on Wednesday, we have so much confidence and that is what drives us heading to Thika. It is a challenging ground to play in but we will have to adapt and fight for three points. We want to win and see what we can get off the season. If it means getting to a title position then well and good,” the coach further noted.

KPL weekend fixtures:

Saturday: Kariobangi Sharks v Sofapaka (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos).

Sunday: Posta Rangers v Ulinzi Stars (2 p.m.), Gor Mahia v Thika United (Thika Sub-County Stadium, 4 p.m.), AFC Leopards v Kakamega Homeboyz (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos), Bandari v Zoo Kericho (Mbaraki Complex), Chemelil Sugar v Nakumatt (Chemelil), Nzoia Sugar v Muhoroni Youth (Sudi Stadium), Tusker v Mathare United (Ruaraka Complex), Western Stima v SoNy Sugar (Moi Stadium, Kisumu).