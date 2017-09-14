Progress on Ozil deal has slowed, confirms Wenger

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 14 – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger remains optimistic that star playmaker Mesut Ozil will sign a new contract with the club, but admits that talks have not progressed.

The Germany international has less than a year left on his current contract, which means he can leave for free next year, but Wenger hasn’t given up hope that he will re-sign.

“Of course [I am hopeful],” Wenger said, as quoted by Four Four Two.

“The contract talks have slowed down a little bit since August 31, because we need a little breather and to focus on the competition. But we will slowly get back into that.”

The 28-year-old has been frustrated of late due to criticism levelled at him in the wake of a few disappointing Arsenal performances, most notably the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, and he is thought to be unsettled at the club.

Ozil joined the Gunners in 2013 from Real Madrid and has since made 165 appearances, scoring 37 goals and providing 57 assists.