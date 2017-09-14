Kenya fall six places in latest FIFA rankings

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14- National football team Harambee Stars has dropped six places in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday morning, moving to 88th from 82nd with 400 points.

Between August and September, Kenya played one friendly match away to Mozambique, coming from behind to draw 1-1 thanks to Eric Johanna’s late goal.

In the CECAFA region, Uganda remains the best placed country having moved two places up, much buoyed by their victory over Egypt in a World Cup Qualifier at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, though they lost the return leg in Alexandria.

Rwanda have moved one spot up to 118th while Tanzania has dropped down five places to rank at 125th. Sudan has moved a massive 18 spots up to rank at 124th while neighbors Ethiopia, who are Kenya’s opponents in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, have dipped 24 places to 114th.

Cape Verde is the biggest mover in the ranking after their victory over South Africa scaled them 47 places up to 67th. Alongside Sudan, Zambia who beat Algeria home and away in the World Cup qualifiers are also some of the biggest African movers having climbed 18 places up to 78th.

African Cup of Nations runners-up Egypt remain the best ranked African country despite going down five places to 30th while Tunisia has moved three places up to 31st, displacing Senegal as the second best African country.

Overall, World Cup and Confederations Cup champions Germany have dislodged Brazil from the top spot, the two swapping places at first and second in the ranking.

European champions Portugal have moved into the top three having gained three places.