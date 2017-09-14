Isco signs four-year Real contract extension

Shares

MADRID, Spain, Sep 14 – Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco has signed a four-year contract extension which will keep him with the European champions until 2022, the La Liga club announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has become a key part of Zinedine Zidane’s side in recent months, scoring 11 goals in all competitions last season as Real won the Champions League and La Liga titles.

“Real Madrid C.F. and Isco have agreed to extend the player’s contract, which will see him remain at the club until June 30, 2022,” Real said in a statement.

Isco’s previous deal was set to run out at the end of this season, but the Spanish international’s extension will end any rumours of a possible summer move.

The former Malaga man has made 22 international appearances, scoring twice in the World Cup qualifying win over Italy earlier this month.

The news comes one day after Brazilian left-back Marcelo also signed a new deal that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2022.