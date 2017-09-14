Atieno hat-trick steers Starlets past Mozambique

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14- Neddy Atieno announced her return to the national women’s football team in style, striking thrice as the Harambee Starlets twice came from behind to beat Mozambique 5-2 in their CECAFA Women’s Championship opening match at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Starlets left it late, scoring three goals in the final six minutes of the game to give new head coach Richard Kanyi a winning start to his tenure as the national team boss.

Atieno twice equalized after Mozambique had gone ahead with youngster Mwanahalima ‘Dogo’ Adam scoring the third in the 84th minute. Atieno made it four with three minutes left on the clock as substitute Phoebe Owiti put the icing on the cake with a late sumptuous freekick.

“We had a strategy coming into the second half because Mozambique had taken us by surprise in the first half. We decided to be patient building up from behind and the strategy worked. I brought in faster players in the second half and that worked well for us,” an excited Kanyi said after the victory.

Starlets started the match superbly attacking form the opening minute and Mercy Achieng had a shot come off the bar in the 19th minute after finding shooting space on the left.

But Mozambique struck when least expected, Lucia Leila curling a superb freekick from the edge of the box catching keeper Jenipher Odhiambo off guard.

Starlets however equalized just three minutes later when Neddy struck low from inside the box after outmuscling two of her markers.

In the second half, Mozambique started better off the blocks and they just needed a minute to get back on top, Lucia completing her brace after being given shooting space by the Kenyan defense from the edge of the area.

Ten minutes later though, Starlets were back in contention with a well worked goal. Wendy Achieng lobbed over her markers before volleying home a cross from the left which was headed home by a diving Atieno inside the box.

The game turned into a full contest with coach Kanyi bringing in Janet Bundi for Lucy Mukhwana, a change meant to add pace in attack. Kenya dominated play, but they could not get the right finishing tact.

In the 80th minute, Bundi had a chance after out-stepping her marker, but her eventual shot went over. A minute later, Atieno had a chance after finding shooting space on the right, but the effort went wide.

But those were just warning signs to Mozambique and the floodgates opened in the 84th minute when Adam struck from close range after Owiti’s shot inside the box from a Dorris Anyango cross bumped off a Mozambican defender and Adam pounced to strike home.

Atieno completed her hat-trick in sublime fashion in the 87th minute, beautifully chesting down a Wendy Achieng cross from the left before shooting to the bottom right wither weaker left foot.

Owiti then put the icing on the cake at the stroke of 90 minutes, striking home straight from a freekick after Adam had been axed on the left.