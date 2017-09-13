Western Stima ‘redeploy’ head coach Omino, hire Ugandan

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13- Relegation threatened Western Stima have ‘redeployed’ head coach Henry Omino to position of Technical Director and sacked assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo as the team looks to give a final push to avoid relegation.

Ugandan Richard Makumi, formerly of Mbarara FC in Uganda will take charge of the team beginning with this weekend’s tie at home to Sony Sugar.

“I have been under pressure from the management because they can’t sit and look at us sliding towards the National Super League. I had no choice but to act. We have elevated Omino to the position of Technical Director and the only change we make is our assistant coach who will leave the team,” Western Stima chairman Laban Jobita told Capital Sport.

“It is not that we are playing badly. It is also not that Omino is not a good coach. We are just unlucky, I understand the management because they put money in the team and we have to get results,” he added.

Western Stima occupies 16th position in the standings with 22 points, five off safety but Jobita is confident that a renewed vigor will see them survive the chop.

“We only need 15 points to survive relegation. Of the 10 remaining games, we can win five and hit our target. I am very confident that we can achieve this. Definitely we are going to survive,” a confident Jobita further added.

After their midweek loss to Mathare United in Nairobi, Western Stima bounced back picking a point off in a 0-0 draw with high flying Kakamega Homeboyz in Kisumu.

The team has been forced to build up afresh this season after losing most of their key players at the close of the 2016 season.

Reigning Kenyan premier League player of the year Kenneth Muguna and defender Joash Onyango left for Gor Mahia while Dennis Sikhayi and Gabriel Andika left for AFC Leopards.