Matthaeus slams Ribery for shirt-throwing tantrum

Shares

BERLIN, Germany, Sep 13 – Germany legend Lothar Matthaeus has criticised France winger Franck Ribery for throwing his Bayern Munich shirt in temper after being substituted late in the Champions League win over Anderlecht.

Having picked up an early booking for arguing with the referee in Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over the Belgian side, Ribery was taken off with 12 minutes to go in Munich and hurled his shirt at the Bayern bench.

“Ribery has been here long enough now — he is emotional, but you can’t throw your shirt on the bench like that,” ex-Bayern midfielder and Germany captain Matthaeus told Sky.

“That is a bad sign against the club.”

Bayern head coach Carlo Ancelotti was equally unimpressed by the 34-year-old Frenchman’s behaviour.

“Of course, the player wants to play 90 minutes, but I decided to take him off because there were 10 minutes left, we had the game under control and he already had a yellow card,” said the Italian.

“He had had problems (an injury knock) at the weekend, so I don’t understand his reaction and I will talk to him about it.”

Ribery’s rage could well have consequences.

“Something like that shouldn’t happen. We are FC Bayern, that is not okay and we will talk about it,” added director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic.

Bayern played nearly 80 minutes against 10 men after Anderlecht had defender Sven Kums sent off just before Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty.

Ribery’s is just the latest Bayern star to show unrest.

Last week, Lewandowski criticised the club’s spending policy while Germany forward Thomas Mueller complained about starting on the bench in the 2-0 win at Werder Bremen a fortnight ago.

Defending champions Bayern have made a poor start to the new Bundesliga season as Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Hoffenheim left them sixth in the table, their worst position after three games since 2010/11.