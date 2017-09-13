AFC Leopards lose to Sony as Muhoroni hold Posta

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13- AFC Leopards positive run in the Kenyan Premier League was halted after losing 1-0 to resurgent Sony Sugar at the Kericho Green Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Yema Mwana scored the lone goal for the Sugar Millers a minute to half time, sinking Ingwe who had come into the fixture on the backdrop of a 3-1 win over Zoo Kericho at the same venue last Sunday.

At the Ruaraka Complex in Nairobi, Posta Rangers’ drought continued as they went for a sixth successive match without victory, being held to a 0-0 draw by bottom side Muhoroni Youth.

Posta had brilliant scoring opportunities late on in the game but were undone by poor finishing.

“It is quite disappointing because this is the sixth game we are failing to win and it all goes down to finishing. We were better today compared to last weekend, but we could not hit the back of the net with more than three good scoring chances,” Posta Rangers head coach Sammy Omollo told Capital Sport.

His opposite number James ‘Odijo’ Omondi was gracious with the point, saying it will go down a long way to lifting their bid to avoid relegation.

“This is a point gained for me and it is very important. We played well today; defensively we were okay and offensively as well we did well though we could not score. We can build on this point in the remaining 11 games and I am sure we will avoid relegation,” Omondi further said.

Posta dominated possession, but just like last weekend, they could not make it count. It was an opening 45 minutes of few chances which were far in between.

In the 38th minute, Muhoroni had a chance with Yussuf Mohammed’s freekick going through a forest of legs inside the box but Posta keeper Patrick Matasi managed to knock the ball away and was cleared by Jockins Atudo.

Two minutes to halftime, Muhoroni broke away on the counter with Thomas Venval breaking into the box after stealing the ball off Atudo, but a backtracking Titus Achesa slid in with a perfectly timed tackle knocked the ball off.

In the second half, Posta started off with Omollo pulling out Edwin Mwaura for John Nairuka, a change meant to inject pace in attack.

But it was Muhoroni with the best chance of the game, Venval missing a glorious opportunity at the far post after being picked out by a well struck Farouk Mudoola cross.

Nairuka’s influence into the game was almost immediate and in the 55th minute, Jerry Santo’s connection from his corner went inches over the bar. Two minutes later, Gaerson Likonoh also had a chance with a header from Kennedy Otieno’s cross but it went wide.

In the final 10 minutes of the game, Omollo’s men piled pressure on the visitors, seeking a goal that would aid their push into the top three.

Likonoh had a brilliant chance after getting the ball inside the box, turning his markers inside out but his shot was meek, earning an easy save from the Muhoroni shot stopper Salim Soweedi.

Minutes later, Atudo’s diving header unmarked at the far post from a Simon Mbugua delivery went wide. In the 89th minute, Dennis Mukaisi’s effort from a header rattled the crossbar after connecting to a Likonoh brush off a Luke Ochieng long throw.

Posta remains fourth with the point on 36 points.